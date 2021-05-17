NORTH MANKATO — Annette and Scott Beyer’s lives were turned upside down in January when their North Mankato home burned down. The couple escaped with their dog but lost most of their belongings.
The fire began in the garage at their duplex at 34 Restless Court after a cardboard box placed near a heater caught fire. Scott Beyer had been plowing snow and didn’t remember turning the heater on when he went out. He placed the box near the heater to move it out of the way, not realizing the nearby heater was on.
The couple didn’t notice the fire until after they’d eaten dinner later that night, and by then the fire had consumed a fish house and filled the garage with thick black smoke.
Scott Beyer ran into the garage to try and get his truck to safety. He opened the garage door and hopped in his vehicle. It wouldn’t start, and the heat and smoke were suffocating.
In the 15 seconds he was in his vehicle, the smoke thickened so he couldn’t see the door into the house anymore. He thought he was going to die as the smoke and fire surrounded him. He managed to escape by crawling under the garage door.
He suffered second- and third-degree burns on his head and back, which he believes happened as he ran from the garage. He joined his wife and their dog, Frosty, at the neighbor’s house.
He said it was a mistake opening the garage door, which gave the fire oxygen to grow.
The fire consumed most of the house. Only the frame remains. The home is part of a duplex and the neighbors were also displaced by fire damage.
The Beyers also lost most of their possessions that day. They’re rebuilding, but the house won’t be done until next year.
A fundraiser is being held for the couple May 22 at the Bergemann Auction Barn in Garden City to help raise money so they can rebuild their home and replace some of their possessions.
Starting over
For now the Beyers are living in a rental property in Mankato that has bare walls because they know it’s just temporary. They’ve bought basic furniture but are missing a lot of their things. The couple is in the process of getting cars so they can run errands and drive to work and are replacing items such as clothes.
The situation hasn’t been easy. “It’s like we are starting all over,” Scott Beyer said.
Friends, family and strangers have stepped up to help, donating money and necessities. The fundraiser and a GoFundMe page a friend started also will help support the couple as they rebuild.
“We’ve had a wonderful outpouring of support,” Annette Beyer said.
The couple is part of a Facebook group for fire survivors to share resources and provide support to people who’ve had similar experiences.
“With help from family, friends and the grace of God, we are going to get through this,” Scott Beyer said. He hopes that sharing their story will prevent others from ending up in a similar situation.
“It’s just something I pray nobody has to go through,” Annette Beyer said.
The fundraiser will include an all-wheel poker run, silent auction, dinner and bake sale. People interested in attending can RSVP on the event’s Facebook page. A GoFundMe page also is helping raise money for the couple.
