WASECA — A Waseca County Sheriff deputy who touched a downed power line at a fatal crash scene last week has serious burns but miraculously has no internal injuries, his wife says.
Josh Langr had surgery Monday to begin to repair the third-degree burns to his head and feet, his wife Kelly wrote on a Caringbridge page.
Langr was burned Wednesday night when he responded to a rollover crash at 128th Street and 330th Avenue. A pickup driven by a 16-year-old boy struck a light pole. The boy was injured and passenger Alexus Tiegs, 15, of Waseca, was killed.
Langr doesn't remember the power line, his wife wrote, but his injuries indicate he touched it with his head and the 14,000-volt current traveled through his body and exited through his feet.
Langr was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center burn unit and “by some miracle there was nothing to suggest that there would be significant lasting internal damage,” Kelly Langr wrote.
Monday's surgery to remove dead tissue and place donor grafts could be the first of multiple procedures.
The deputy “remains in good spirits and ready for what comes next,” his wife wrote.
Family members have started an online fundraising page to help the Langrs with their expenses, including lost income while Kelly Langr takes time off to be with her husband. Go to gofundme.com/f/josh-langr to donate.
A fundraising page also has been established to help Alexus Tiegs' family with funeral expenses. To donate go to gofundme.com/f/alexusquot-lexiquot-rose-tiegs-memorial-fund.
The page, started by a family friend, says Alexus, also known as Lexi, was an active member of the Waseca High School choirs and St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Lexi worked at the Waseca Pizza Ranch and the restaurant will be donating a portion of purchases made Wednesday evening to her family.
Waseca secondary students are being released from school early Tuesday. Lexi's funeral is 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Waseca Junior and Senior High School Performing Arts Center.
