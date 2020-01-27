Nicollet — A GoFundMe page for the family of a Nicollet High School senior who died in a car crash last week has raised over $13,000.
Jillian Thompson, 17, of rural St. Peter died in a collision with a semi on Highway 111 on Jan. 20. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
A fundraising page to assist her family with funeral costs has been established at https://www.gofundme.com/f/jill-thompson-memorial-fund.
Her funeral is 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Catholic Church of St. Peter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.