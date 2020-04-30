MANKATO — The COVID-19 pandemic is hampering fundraising efforts for nonprofits, but donors don’t need to leave home to provide a boost.
GiveMN, the organization behind the annual Give to the Max Day, is opening up an eight-day fundraising window for nonprofits and schools across the state Friday. Its Give at Home MN page lists 186 different causes to donate to in the Mankato area.
While people could donate to any of the causes throughout the year, the giving window shines a spotlight on nonprofits’ work.
Many use Give to the Max Day to raise awareness, and the longer Give at Home MN fundraiser provides another opportunity.
“I see it as a time when nonprofits collectively across the state are telling their stories,” said Erin Simmons, director at the MY Place youth club in Mankato. “And I think there are really amazing things happening right now.”
MY Place remains open through the pandemic because it qualifies as a child care provider. While staff members have always provided academic support to students, they’ve shifted to doing it even more to meet distance learning needs.
“Right now because of distance learning, it’s our absolute priority,” Simmons said. “The kids coming to us are participating in distance learning and we're doing everything we can to support that.”
The nonprofit provides care packages to families and posts activities on its Facebook page for any family to view. It also serves three meals, picking up the lunches from the school district.
MY Place’s hours will expand Monday after families reached out hoping the club could watch their children while they go to work. The club has been open from 12:30-5 p.m. but will switch to 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Simmons said the nonprofit’s young adult staff, most being Minnesota State University students, have done an outstanding job meeting the needs of club members. The university students also have had to adjust to distance learning themselves on top of their jobs.
“To see our young adults shift away from the fun that we might’ve been doing in the past to hunkering down with kids and figuring out distance learning without complaining, they’ve risen to the occasion,” she said.
While MY Place will soon expand operations, many others have had to dial back services. GiveMN Executive Director Jake Blumberg said he hopes the fundraising window helps them.
“What we heard right from the very beginning of this crisis is that the nonprofit sector was going to really struggle to make it through a time period like this,” he said.
GiveMN partnered with the Office of Governor Tim Walz and Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan on Give at Home MN. The nonprofit will be awarding $250 grants to donors every hour and $2,500 every day throughout the window, funded by the Bush Foundation and U.S. Bank.
Even before the window opened, GiveMN reported a huge uptick in donations to nonprofits through its online platform. Compared to April 2019, April 2020 donations were up 500%, according to Blumberg. He acknowledged many Minnesotans might not be in a financial position to donate to their favorite nonprofits but encouraged people in those situations to look for other ways to give.
“Our message is that generosity takes on many forms,” he said. “If folks aren't in a position right now to make a monetary gift, their community can still use their generosity in whatever form it takes, whether it’s volunteering or checking on a neighbor.”
To search for local nonprofits on GiveMN's page, go to www.givemn.org/search.
