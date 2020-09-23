MANKATO — A growing COVID-19 outbreak in Martin County was traced back to an early September funeral, a state health department official confirmed Wednesday.
About 150-200 people reportedly attended the funeral Sept. 9 in Martin County. Many attendees didn't socially distance or wear masks at the church or a luncheon afterward at a private residence, said Kris Ehresmann, Minnesota's infectious disease director.
"At this point we've identified 33 cases with links to this outbreak, but we expect that there are probably more," Ehresmann said.
Another 17 cases have been linked to the church where the funeral was held.
Martin County has had a recent spike in COVID cases, which continued with 15 newly confirmed positives Wednesday. The county has had 105 of its 357 total COVID cases during the pandemic confirmed since Sept. 9, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Ehresmann, who shared the details about Martin County during a media briefing Wednesday, reiterated recommendations for preventing spread.
"Keeping a distance plus masking plus avoiding crowds as much as possible is the best approach," she said. "One of them alone is rarely enough."
Along with Martin County's 15 new cases, six others in south-central Minnesota saw increases Wednesday. The full list of new cases in the region includes:
- Waseca County — 17
- Martin County — 15
- Blue Earth County — 12
- Nicollet County — Three
- Sibley County — Two
- Watonwan County — Two
- Brown County — One
Statewide, Minnesota's newest COVID-19 numbers continue to show a worrisome trend — hospital and intensive care beds are starting to fill again.
Hospitalizations and ICU cases are two metrics closely watched by public health authorities as they try to manage the spread of the disease so it does not overwhelm the state’s health care system.
Both were trending down in early September but have been pushing back up in recent days. While they remain far lower than their late-May peak, hospitalizations are back up to where they were in August when daily counts averaged more than 300.
Wednesday’s data showed current hospitalizations (303) back up above that threshold, while the count of intensive care patients (148) is the highest it’s been in a month.
Ehresmann and other officials again implored Minnesotans to wear masks in indoor public spaces, socially distance and take other measures to reduce the disease’s spread.
“This will inconvenience people. We know that. But we are in a pandemic and we have to pull together to make it through,” Dr. Ruth Lynfield, the state’s epidemiologist, told reporters Wednesday.
Newly confirmed cases are rising not simply because of testing, which remained low in Wednesday’s report. Cases are growing faster than tests, and the positivity rate is rising.
The number of active confirmed cases is at 6,608 with a seven-day average of 6,232, near the high of early September.
The state reported another 690 cases Wednesday, bringing the total to 92,100 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota so far. About 91% have recovered to the point they no longer need to be isolated.
Six more deaths reported Wednesday brought Minnesota’s toll in the pandemic to 1,985 people. About 72% had been living in long-term care or assisted living facilities, most had prior health problems.
State officials are expecting cases to rise from get-togethers and other informal events during the Labor Day weekend, when people may have let down their guard against COVID-19.
They also have a new set of concerns — state high school sports officials Monday agreed to stage fall seasons in football and volleyball weeks after saying they would postpone those seasons so as not to spread the disease.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.