MAPLETON — Small,
isolated funnel clouds were reported near Vernon Center and at Lura Lake southwest of Mapleton
at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s office received no reports that the funnels touched down.
The funnels were reported by residents and by law enforcement even as skies in the region were mostly clear with light clouds.
There were no weather alerts out for the region at the time the funnel clouds popped up.
Sirens went off in Blue Earth County and North Mankato.
The Free Press
