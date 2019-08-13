Thunderstorms and funnel clouds prompted tornado warnings Tuesday afternoon in Blue Earth, Le Sueur and Waseca counties.
No serious storm damage was reported in the area.
Funnel clouds were spotted east of Eagle Lake, in Wells and west of New Sweden, according to the National Weather Service's Twin Cities office. A brief tornado touched down north of Ellendale. Social media posts also showed a funnel north of New Richland.
Hall of 1 inch or more in diameter was reported in Madison Lake, Elysian and Waseca.
