GOOD THUNDER — The MFS compost facility near Good Thunder continues to process compost material it has on site and has applied to the state for a new permit.
MFS stopped collecting food waste from area businesses in late June of 2019. When the company stopped accepting food waste, about 22,000 tons of material were on site.
The facility was plagued with ongoing complaints by neighbors about odor. Like other compost sites nationwide, it also was struggling to control PFAS in its water collection pond. PFAS are a family of thousands of man-made chemicals often used in nonstick and waterproof consumer goods, including food containers, that resist breaking down in the environment.
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency said MFS filed a new permit application in November of last year. The agency is waiting for local permit approvals before issuing a draft permit.
“Organics recycling is an important component of managing and reducing waste, and the MPCA has been working with MFS Compost to develop a new permit,” an MPCA spokesman said in a statement.
Michael Stalberger, director of property and environmental resources for Blue Earth County, said his office has had ongoing contact with the facility but said MFS has not indicated what its future plans are.
“They’ve been working through some process changes at the facility (and) continuing to work through their compost product that is on site. Our staff has continued to monitor it to make sure they’re working through their conditional-use permit.”
Stalberger said a collection pond, which was one of the drivers of odor complaints, has been emptied or nearly empty. He said he’s not aware of any recent odor complaints by neighbors.
MFS was co-owned by Midwest Recycling Solutions, based in Brainerd. Midwest Recycling Solutions’ website says it is permanently closed. The phone number for MFS is disconnected.
When MFS stopped accepting waste, it temporarily halted the ability of residents and businesses to drop off food waste in Mankato, North Mankato and other communities. But soon after, area communities set up new programs with the food waste being trucked to the Twin Cities area for processing.
