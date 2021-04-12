MANKATO — Clifton Larson Allen employees in Mankato were excited to be able to work in the office again.
After a few months working from home last year, employees started returning to the office last September. Today most employees are in the office at least three days a week, although they have flexibility around where they can work.
Brad Boettcher, principal CPA for Mankato CLA, liked working from home, but not being in the office for three months made him realize how much he enjoyed being able to talk to colleagues in person.
“It was an eye-opener how much I missed that social interaction,” he said. “It gives me more of an appreciation for the work environment.”
While CLA has allowed staff to return to the office, other organizations are having employees continue working from home on a more permanent basis. Workplaces have become more flexible during the pandemic, and the flexibility doesn’t appear to be disappearing as people get vaccinated and states continue loosening restrictions.
Some businesses are looking to adopt hybrid work models that allow employees to alternate between working from home and in an office. Other are having workers return to the office but are allowing greater flexibility that allows for some remote work.
About 71% of workers who are able to work remotely have been doing so during the past year, according to a Pew Research survey. More than half of respondents said they would like to continue working from home after the pandemic ends.
In places such as downtown Minneapolis, the work-from-home model has emptied offices and many businesses are reducing their office space. The commercial real estate market in Mankato hasn’t been hit as hard, with local agents reporting that there wasn’t a decline in office space rentals during the past year.
Going back
The Shared Spaces office is a collaborative space that’s home to five local nonprofits. The space has been continuously evolving during the pandemic, with most of the nonprofits having employees work remotely.
The organizations took turns being in the office, depending on their need. If active COVID-19 cases were high in the region and schools and other entities were remote, staff would transition to working from home and return to the office once cases decreased again.
Most people in Shared Spaces have their own offices, which made it easier to keep people distanced.
“We are fortunate that everyone approached this as a team effort,” said Nancy Zallek, CEO of the Mankato Area Foundation, which operates Shared Spaces. “People were incredibly generous with their willingness to adapt and be flexible.”
She said it helped there are only about 30 workers who use the office space. It would’ve been much harder to coordinate if there were more employees.
As vaccine rollout continues, more employees have been trickling back into the space.
Zallek anticipates more people returning to the office in the next few months as people feel comfortable working in person.
Mankato United Way staff have been working in the office for most of the past year because the team has been doing essential emergency response work that needs to be done in person. They had the Shared Spaces office mostly to themselves during much of the past year. Despite most staff working in the office, the nonprofit was flexible and some employees worked from home for part of the time and were able to do remote work.
“Zoom is a huge gift,” said Barb Kaus, CEO of Mankato United Way. All employees have returned to the office now, but the team is ready to transition to remote work if needed.
Gustavus Adolphus College has been offering some courses online and others in person, allows some faculty, students and staff to work remotely while others have been on campus. About one-third of courses are all online, another one-third are in-person and remaining courses are taught through a hybrid model, allowing for greater flexibility for employees and students.
Many offices on campus are having staff work remotely and officials hope to bring staff back to campus in the fall. The college is creating a transition plan and it will most likely include more flexibility for employees.
Kathi Tunheim, vice president for mission, strategy and innovation at Gustavus, said they are hoping staff will return in the fall because it is easier to have that sense of community when people are on campus.
“To really serve students, we want to be in person as much as we can,” she said.
For some organizations, working in the office has been easy during the pandemic because of small staff sizes.
Kathy Kerekes, office manager for Twin Rivers Council for the Arts, has been able to work in the office during the pandemic because she’s the only person there. The board is looking to hire an executive director, but for now, Kerekes mostly has the office space to herself.
The board of directors and executive staff have been meeting virtually. Once coronavirus cases go down, she expects they will begin meeting in person again.
Permanently remote
Consolidated Communications is looking to make working from home a permanent option for some office staff because the structure has worked well the past year.
Last March, about 90% of the company’s office staff transitioned to remote work. Going forward, many of these administrative and office staff members will continue to do so on a permanent basis. Others will be able to alternate between working from home and the office, depending on their need. The company is planning to adopt a hybrid workforce model to create that flexibility for employees.
“We’ve found the remote work to be very productive,” said Jennifer Spaude, vice president of corporate communications.
The company may downsize office space at other locations due to the reduction of people in the office but is keeping the central downtown office and dispatch center in Mankato.
Most Mayo Health Clinic System staff who can work remotely have been doing so since the start of the pandemic. The organization hasn’t determined a timeline yet for when these employees can start returning to the office.
The office space will look different when employees start returning to the office.
Executives expect that in the long term, a majority of the non-clinical administrative staff will continue working remotely, at least part of the time. The company is looking at introducing hybrid workforce models, such as drop-in work stations that accommodate employees who may no longer need permanent desks.
Sue Thesenga, communications manager for Red Cross, converted a bedroom in her home into an office when the pandemic hit. Red Cross has been having volunteers and employees who are able to work remotely do so during the past year. There are no plans to change that anytime soon.
Thesenga said staff have adapted well to working remotely and learned how to continue providing critical services from home.
Katie Mons, district manager for the Mankato Junior Achievement, didn’t have to transition to working from home last March because she already had been working remotely.
The biggest change for the organization, which teaches students about financial literacy, work and career readiness, and entrepreneurship, is how volunteers conduct their work. Volunteers usually visit students in the classroom to provide hands-on activities for students. With visitors not allowed in classrooms during the pandemic, teachers have been teaching the Junior Achievement curriculum to students instead. Some volunteers also have created videos for students.
“I think teachers do miss the volunteer presence in the classroom, but they’ve been able to pivot with the times. The program still has a strong presence in classrooms,” Mons said.
Once it is safe for volunteers to return to the classroom, Mons said there may be more flexibility around how curriculum is taught, with virtual components still available.
Real estate stable
The pandemic has been catastrophic to some office real estate markets, but Mankato has largely been spared of these effects.
Dan Robinson, an agent at True Commercial, said it’s because many of the companies are small so they have been able to adapt to how they work without having to take drastic measures such as shutting down an office.
Business office spaces in Mankato have changed significantly, though, in the past few years. The number of top-rated office spaces has been growing and properties have had to up their game to be more competitive. He said there’s been a lot of sideways movement, with businesses moving from one property to another and there are still new businesses coming in.
“We are in a good market and in a good place,” he said.
