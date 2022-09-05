NEW ULM — An annual gala previously held in Mankato is moving to New Ulm in support of the Mission in San Lucas Toliman, Guatemala, which began in 1963 when a New Ulm priest was sent to be pastor there.
The gala will be Sept. 24 at the Royal Oak Center. Sponsored by the Friends of San Lucas in Eagan, Minnesota, the gala honors the School Sisters of Notre Dame, who spent two decades working in San Lucas.
“We’ll have several school sisters of Notre Dame in attendance,” said Bill Peterson, executive director of the Friends of San Lucas. “Part of our focus this year is to celebrate the history the School Sisters had with the mission. These are lesser told tales. The sisters played significant roles in establishing the programs.”
The gala will be 6-9 p.m. and features a live auction, silent auction and music by The Echoes. The goal of the event is to raise $250,000, and there’s a $100,000 match in place from several key donors, Peterson said.
The Mission began in 1963 when Rev. Greg Schaffer, from the diocese of New Ulm, was sent to be pastor. He was not alone, however, as immediately following his appointment, he was joined by members of the School Sisters of Notre Dame, who spent the next two decades working in San Lucas.
After Schaffer died in 2012, the mission went through a transformation and is performing even more programming and touching the lives of more people than ever before, Peterson said. The mission has seven program areas, including construction, education, health care, charity, the Women’s Center, coffee and a visitors’ program.
The mission builds about 80 units of housing a year and constructs 400 plus fuel-efficient stoves. It treats 20,000 people a year in the health care program. The mission impacts the lives of more than 25,000 people a year, Peterson said.
“It’s huge,” he said. “There’s about 40,000 people who live in the area, so the mission impacts the lives of more than half of them.”
The School Sisters have been in the news lately as in September they’re relocating from Mankato to Shakopee after 110 years at their current campus on Good Counsel Hill.
Their impact with the mission has been felt, with the sisters starting their work observing how Indigenous children learned and then developing a curriculum based on the Montessori method of education. Today pre-K through third grade use this method exclusively. The Mission School serves more than 500 students.
In those early days, because no Mayan teachers had yet been trained, the teachers were either the School Sisters or teachers of Spanish descent. Now the majority of the teachers are Indigenous and the majority of them are graduates of the school.
A second area of focus for the School Sisters was the development of a health care program that focuses on basic nutrition needs. The mission-led program eventually came to encompass a full-service clinic and health promoter program. Peterson said the child nutrition program alone reduced deaths due to malnutrition in children under age 5 by 80 percent. The current program, which serves 20,000 people a year, owes its existence to the work the School Sisters did in those formative years.
A third focus area for the School Sisters was an orphanage. The large orphanage was built to house and educate children, who’d been left orphaned during a brutal civil war that raged in Guatemala from 1960 to 1996, leaving 200,000 Maya dead. As the war waned, the orphanage closed and is no longer needed as a Mission program.
For more information about the Mission, or to purchase tickets for the Gala, go to sanlucasmission.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.