When faced with closures resulting from COVID-19 health safety concerns, the region’s artists and gallery personnel came up with creative ideas on how to get through the pandemic and how to provide the public with opportunities to view and buy art.
“We had to completely drop plans in place and come up with something totally different,” said Ann Rosenquist Fee, the executive of the Arts Center of Saint Peter.
“But we are good at coming up with ideas.”
Innovations at the center’s South Minnesota Avenue building include using its large storefront windows to feature some artists’ work. Some classes were suspended; others moved online or outdoors. Members of its drawing group met regularly under the pavilion at Minnesota Square Park.
A one-day fall artisans fair has been revamped into an 11-week showcase of for-sale works with a rotating schedule for photographers, jewelry makers, painters and authors.
Holiday Market will reach the same fans of local art as did the 2019 Holiday Fare, but with time and space to spread out, Fee said.
She said the event probably won’t bring in lots of funds for the center this year; however, participants will have a chance to earn some income. When a book or artist print is sold, 70% of the profits go to its creator.
“The art center used to charge $50 to participating artists; this year, we wanted it to be a no-risk event for them.”
Fee said gallery exhibits are slated through 2022. Artists on the schedule who felt receptions were essential to their shows were given an option to reschedule.
“Most art centers are never dense with people, except during the openings.”
The Carnegie Art Center in Mankato has not yet set a re-opening date.
Dana Sikkila, executive director of The 410 Project on Front Street, opened its gallery space in September; however, she nixed receptions and their accompanying musical performances for the time being.
“Usually have 100 people coming and going (during a reception). It’s not that we have floods of people coming in at once and most people are very mindful.
“However, we are a volunteer managed space. We needed to balance safety in.”
This year’s Halloween show will have a “soft opening,” Sikkila said. The hours 410 is open have been reduced and social media is being used to introduce programs and special events.
One thing the pandemic hasn’t changed is galleries’ importance to artists as outlets to display their work, Sikkila said.
Friday afternoon, Irie Jenson created a window mural at the Front Street art space. Sikkila posted the young artist’s statement on The 410’s facebook page.
“Irie wants her piece to ‘give off a feeling of peacefulness,’ especially with what’s going on in the world right now, to bring calmness to someone’s day.”
Watercolors by Dinah Langsjoen are displayed indoors.
“Half of my works in the show were created during the pandemic — I painted birds and wildlife in April while I self-isolated,” Langsjoen said.
The coronavirus has caused financial challenges for artists and galleries throughout the area, said Marie Loverink, Waseca Art Center‘s business office manager.
“But we are doing alright,” she said Friday.
Artwork is on display inside and on the windows of the center.
“We are open reduced hours. Items may still be purchased, but our gift shop is closed while we renovate our big gallery space.”
A big onsite benefit for the center was relabeled and turned into a virtual fundraiser.
“It’s called The Great Fall Don’t Get Together.”
