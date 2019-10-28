MANKATO — Charitable groups are portraying it as a greedy deed by the city of Mankato that will harm everyone from veterans to youth hockey players.
City staff portray it as a reasonable tax to generate revenue for good causes that would otherwise have to be funded largely through property taxes.
The City Council, with less than a month to decide, still doesn’t know what to say.
At issue is a piece of the proposed 2020 city budget that would finance the Mankato Diversity Council and grants to the Municipal Band, community festivals and other arts and culture programs through a tax of up to 10% on charitable gambling revenue collected by local non-profit organizations.
“This is a money grab by the city, there’s no way around that,” said Eric Boelter, a board member of the Mankato Area Hockey Association, at a council work session Monday night.
If the city collects the full 10%, costs would rise by an estimated $91 per kid playing on MAHA traveling hockey teams, Boelter said.
City management painted a more charitable picture of the proposal, saying the change would largely maintain the status quo for the nonprofits, reduce paperwork for city staff and protect taxpayers.
The city contributions to the Diversity Council and the cultural programs total about $42,000 a year. The city also regularly contributes to youth hockey through support for All Seasons Arena, to veterans through donations of labor and dollars for veterans memorials and to other community-building efforts, according to City Manager Pat Hentges.
The new tax would finance those efforts so they can be continued without the burden falling entirely on taxpayers, Hentges said.
“That’s going to cover the things you’ve traditionally done ...,” he said. “And your budget looks fairly neutral.”
The city has collected a tax of 3% of gross revenue from pulltab sales and other charitable gambling since the 1980s, but is considering replacing that tax with the 10% tax on net revenue — the dollars available after expenses are deducted by the eight area charitable groups, youth sports associations and service organizations that use charitable gambling as a fundraiser.
The switch is expected to generate roughly the same amount of revenue for the city — approximately $100,000 a year. In reality, though, the city in recent years has been able to keep only about half of the amount it has collected from the 3% tax. That’s because the 3% tax, under Minnesota law, must be used entirely for gambling regulation.
Going back to 2012, the Minnesota Gambling Control Board has been rejecting city gambling-enforcement expenses it previously allowed, according to city staff. Of $522,000 collected between 2012 and 2018, nearly half needs to be refunded to the charitable organizations because the city didn’t document expenses to the state’s satisfaction.
City staff is recommending the change because the new 10% tax provides much more flexibility, under state law, in how the proceeds can be spent and it will eliminate much of the paperwork required to document the gambling-enforcement expenses.
An examination of a 12-month period ending in July found that three organizations would pay more taxes to the city if the switch is approved — the Eagles Club (34% more), the VFW (35%) and the Mankato Area Hockey Association (79%.) The other five — Community Charities, the Governaires drum and bugle corps, the Lake Washington Improvement Association, the Mankato Area Youth Baseball Association and the Prairie Ecology Bus — would see taxes paid to the city drop between 26% and 40%.
But that analysis ignores that the city is being forced to refund a substantial portion of the current tax — something they wouldn’t be doing with the new tax, representatives of the organizations told the council. Factor in that the organizations have been eligible for annual combined refunds of the current tax ranging from $33,000 to $73,000, and the switch to the new tax will actually be a major hit.
“Please don’t take money away from the veterans,” said Wayne Sharp, a trustee with the VFW. “Please don’t take money away from the other charities.’
Representatives of two other charities — the Prairie Ecology Bus and the Lake Washington Improvement Association — voiced support for the change at a public hearing on the proposed ordinance amendment earlier this month. The council, wanting to discuss the issue further, postponed a decision until Nov. 25.
Monday’s discussion didn’t appear to bring immediate consensus.
Council member Karen Foreman said the city is incurring expense in overseeing gambling in the city and should be reimbursed for that expense just like homeowners and businesses are asked to cover the cost of building inspections through building permit fees.
“That’s what we’re trying to look at here,” Foreman said, adding that the only alternative is shifting the cost to the broader taxpaying public. “... The other question we have to weigh is representing all of the taxpayers in the city.”
Council member Jessica Hatanpa indicated support for the switch to the new tax, as long as it was cut in half and the targets of the revenue — the Diversity Council and the community grant program — were specified so that there isn’t a temptation to increase the tax in the future.
Foreman suggested she might support a 5.5% tax generating an estimated $54,0000 a year. That would allow the city to cover some of its expenses while allowing most of the charitable organizations to continue paying roughly the same amount as they do now. Foreman also said she would welcome input from the charitable groups in how the city doles out its community grants.
Other members of the council, while asking questions, didn’t indicate which way they’re leaning.
More than 100 Minnesota cities collect the 10% tax, and a handful of others take a smaller cut. Fewer than 30 continue to collect the 3% tax that must be used exclusively for gambling enforcement.
Hentges noted that several, including North Mankato, collect both.
