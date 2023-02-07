Aurora Drummer and her family have had to climb up a steep learning curve since finding out she had Type 1 diabetes in October.
The girl, who recently celebrated her sixth birthday, required five to six insulin injections per day on average to manage the condition. She and her parents, Bill and Carissa Drummer, had to be quick learners to stay on top of it day after day.
After months of this status quo, a donated insulin pump will be a game changer for the family.
“It will eliminate those many shots,” Carissa said. “She’s only got so much body surface to give those shots to.”
The Tandem Diabetes Care pump automatically regulates the amount of insulin a person needs, essentially doing what the pancreas is supposed to do. For people with Type 1 diabetes, the pancreas produces little insulin or no insulin.
The family learned Aurora had diabetes after an alarming trip to the emergency room in fall 2022. She was 5 years old at the time.
“Having to tell your 5-year-old that this is your new lifestyle, as parents that hits you,” Carissa said. “That hits you real hard.”
Around the same time, Carissa gave birth to Aurora’s younger sister, Lyra, at 28 weeks. The family had budgeted for and ordered an insulin pump for Aurora, but the premature birth forced them to reevaluate as medical bills piled up.
They returned that first pump, vowing to save up and reorder it in the future. Aurora, understandably, was bummed. So were her parents, who worried about what she might miss out on while they waited for another pump — sleepovers at friends, for example, or care-free days at the park with her older brother, Weston, 7.
“We had some tears and lots of emotion, but I told her we’ll keep trying,” Carissa said.
They turned to Aurora’s physician at Mankato Clinic’s Diabetes Care Center, Dr. Robert Larson, for help. Larson in turn worked with Rene Maes Jr. of the Camp Sweet Life Adventures nonprofit to reach out to Kaj Sinclair, territory manager at Tandem Diabetes Care.
Sinclair told them that Tandem had an insulin pump available, a gift from another family who no longer needed it. Once Larson told him about the Drummer’s great need, Tandem made the move to donate the pump to them.
The family received the pump and learned how to use it Tuesday at Mankato Clinic. Sinclair and Tandem diabetes educator Gloria Ahrendsen were on hand to train the family on the new technology.
The pump is technology at its best, said Larson.
“Instead of five or six shots per day, it’s once every three days,” he said.
Through Camp Sweet Life Adventures, which hosts summer camps for children with Type 1 diabetes, Maes knew of one child who needed 14 finger pokes per day to manage the condition. An insulin pump proved life changing for them, too, Maes said.
Between Larson, Came Sweet Life Adventures and Tandem, the family was thankful to find so many people willing to help, Bill said.
“It’s a lot to learn in a few months and a lot to try to figure out as far as technology,” he said. “They’ve been a fantastic network of people to work with.”
People who practice medicine don’t want to see financial barriers stop a patient from receiving the care they need, Larson said.
“We were all working as a team to support these needs that need to be met,” he said. “To me it wasn’t optional. When there’s a problem like this we get together and it’s an honor to be part of this and help this wonderful family and special girl.”
The team feels like they’re well positioned to respond to other families in need. And the Drummers are already thinking about how they can help the next family like them.
“We weren’t going to give up until we figured something out,” Carissa said. “ … We want to someday repay the favor to someone else.”
