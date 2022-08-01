MANKATO — Garbage and recycling trucks will be rolling through Mankato’s neighborhoods four days a week instead of five by this fall, but they’ll be starting exceptionally early — 4 a.m.
The cost-saving plan from West Central Sanitation received effusive support from the Mankato City Council even though it’s likely to cause grumbling by light-sleepers and people forgetful about putting out their trash carts. Tossing out words like “awesome,” “outstanding” and “classy,” council members praised the proposal at a work session Monday night and indicated they would pass it without debate at an upcoming meeting.
The Willmar-based company asked for the amendment to its contract with the city in an effort to offer a more attractive schedule to its workers as it competes in a difficult labor environment, particularly among employers trying to hire commercial truck drivers.
“Our employees’ wages have gone up more than 30% and our truck costs have gone up more than 40%,” said Ray Sweetman, general manager of West Central Sanitation. “... And those two items represent 50% of our budget.”
The new schedule aims to support the company’s move to a four-day, 12-hours-per-day work week — something that reduces costs, gives drivers the opportunity for three-day weekends and still allows the opportunity to earn up to 8 hours of overtime pay.
“Our employees’ work-life balance is as important as their wages,” Sweetman said. “... That’s where we came up with the four-day work week.”
Under the plan, Monday residential service would be eliminated. For neighborhoods that currently have Mondays as their scheduled day for refuse pickup, the new day would be either Tuesday or Wednesday. And a smaller number of neighborhoods would see shifts from Tuesday and Wednesday to Thursday or Friday as the work is rebalanced over four days from five.
The first garbage and recycling carts will be emptied at 4 a.m. after the new schedule is implemented, substantially earlier than the current 6 a.m. start. The routes will continue to wrap up at about 4 p.m. other than when equipment breakdowns or winter weather slows the process.
“We would see some citizen complaints I think,” said Parker Skophammer, administrative services director for the city.
Sweetman agreed, although he predicted that most would involve complaints about missed pickup rather than early-morning noise. The switch has been implemented in other towns served by West Central, and Sweetman said the concern about being awoken by the trucks has been minimal despite the 4 a.m. start. He attributed that in part to the company’s use of natural gas-powered trucks, which are less noisy, and by attempts to avoid scheduling early-morning service in places where trucks need to back up (which activates their piercing back-up alarms.)
Instead, the major issue in those cities has been persuading people to roll their carts to the curb the evening before pickup rather than the morning of, Sweetman said. That tends to resolve itself after about six weeks, and he pledged to have staff on hand during those initial weeks to take care of missed pickups.
The city and West Central also intend to execute a vigorous public relations campaign to educate customers about the change in the schedule, which Sweetman and West Central owner Don Williamson predicted won’t happen before October.
Despite the elimination of Mondays from the schedule, the change wouldn’t end the current practice of pushing back the refuse service schedule by one day during weeks with Monday holidays. That would continue.
The praise by the council resulted somewhat from satisfaction with West Central’s level of service since winning Mankato’s garbage contract from Waste Management in 2014. But it mostly reflected the company’s decision to request city approval of a cost-cutting plan rather than approval of a substantial rate increase.
“You didn’t come and say ‘We need more money’ and that’s so classy, so very classy,” said Council member Karen Foreman.
Council member Dennis Dieken said it was “outstanding that you can be innovative” in a time of hyperinflation.
And Council member Jessica Hatanpa was pleased that the company arrived with an answer.
“This is so awesome that you have your own plan rather than ‘Here’s the problem. Can you fix it?’” Hatanpa said.
