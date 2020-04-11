ST. PETER — Minnesota’s garden centers are again bustling with activity after a two-week hiatus in retail sales.
The businesses were temporarily closed under Gov. Tim Walz’s order to fight against the rapid spread of the coronavirus.
Wednesday afternoon the governor added garden centers to the list of essential businesses and lifted the ban on their retail sales.
“It’s nice to have this happen and especially important here where our growing season is short,” said Fred Struck, owner of Traverse des Sioux Garden Center.
His customers had curbed their enthusiasm for buying shrubs, flowers and vegetables; but Struck noted people were in to buy early-spring favorites: bags of seed potatoes and bunches of onion sets.
“They are all itching to dig in dirt,” he said.
Struck’s landscaping crew readied their equipment Wednesday and were out working on jobs Thursday morning.
When inside Traverse des Sioux’s shopping areas, customers will see marked efforts to germ-proof the business and fight the pandemic.
“We offer hand sanitizer and we are keeping most of the doors open, so people don’t have to turn any knobs.”
Some of Struck’s regulars have become leery of entering Traverse des Sioux. “They are afraid to go inside any business, so we offer them outdoor sales.”
Drummers Garden Center and Floral manager Johanna George said she and her greenhouse staff did a double take Wednesday when they found out the ban was immediately lifted. It had been in place since March 27. They were grateful to be considered essential; however, they could have used a little more time to prepare to reopen the Mankato business.
“I worked two hours later than usual on Wednesday and I came in early on Thursday,” George said.
“The owner checked with our legal consultants to help us understand the (COVID-19 response) process, so we know what we have to do.”
Thursday morning the doors at Drummers reopened and safeguards such as social distancing resumed. Plexiglass shields have been installed at checkout counters and extra attention is given to cleaning touch screens on the store’s credit-card readers.
Neither Drummers or Traverse des Sioux’s staff had time to receive orders of extra potted white lilies from suppliers. Both garden centers have on hand limited numbers of the fragrant plants traditionally displayed during Easter.
Even though the state’s Christians are not worshiping inside their churches at this time, clergy have been ordering lilies to display near their altars.
“They’d like their online services Sunday to look like Easter,” Struck said.
Both garden centers have several alternate recommendations to send flowers to their loved ones to enjoy on the holiday.
Struck suggests daisies to brighten up a shut-in’s day.
“There are always begonias, cyclamens and plants with beautiful foliage,” George said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.