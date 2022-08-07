LE SUEUR — A 58-year-old Garden City man was injured when the car he was driving crashed Saturday morning near the north edge of Le Sueur.
James Daniel Kirlin was driving a northbound 2015 Chevy Spark on Highway 169 and was near the intersection with Le Sueur County 22 at 10:39 a.m. when the hatchback car hit the highway's center median wall, the State Patrol said.
Road conditions were wet. The car's airbag deployed and its occupants all were wearing seatbelts, the patrol said.
Kirlin was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Ridgeview Hospital in Waconia.
His two passengers were not injured.
