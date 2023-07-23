Twenty years in the mini-donuts and Slush Puppies business can put a crink in the neck. But Barb Parker of Litchfield plans to keep at it and loves it.
Just her second year at the Blue Earth County Fair, she loves the tree-lined grounds and community feel of the Garden City location.
“I’ve been doing other fairs for about 20 years,” Parker said. “I just love it!”
The Garden City stop works well for her family. Parker comes from Litchfield while other family members met her this year, driving from Columbia Heights. And that community feel stretches beyond the small-town setting.
“My family members played with other families and their children into the late night,” Parker said. “The lights were bright and the kids kept playing, kind of watching the bugs flying in and out.”
She has plans to make next year’s Blue Earth County Fair her third straight.
“I love it here,” Parker said.
