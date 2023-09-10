Planting a tiny carrot or lettuce seed and assuming it will grow into a big, healthy plant is inherently optimistic.
Most gardeners often fit into the blindly optimistic, Pollyanna category.
We try new things each year even though we’re pretty sure they won’t work based on past experiences that we tend to block out of our minds.
I saw an article about a “squash tree” that looked interesting for our smaller garden. I put the steel post in and we planted several squash seeds around it. As they grew, you were to keep tying them to the post higher and higher until there was a canopy of leaves on top and the leaves trimmed off on the bottom, leaving a tree-like look that — in the photo — hung heavy with squash.
But apparently we bought the wrong squash seeds and the bush-style plants never spread vines long enough to tie to the post. We got a mess of big leaves burying the corner of our garden.
In recent years we have started to limit what we grow to produce we use, like to eat and don’t take up too much space. And we try not to put in too many plants of the same thing so we don’t end up with more of anything than we can use.
But despite knowing what you should do and actually doing, it is hard for gardeners. That’s why, this time of year, your gardening friends and neighbors are trying to foist upon you their excess giant zucchini, tomatoes, cucumbers and other produce they don’t know what to do with.
Produce like carrots are good to grow. They last in the ground well into the late fall freeze and are tasty.
Kale produces all through the summer, fall and into early winter. The problem with kale is, it’s kale.
My wife swears it’s delicious and uses it in a variety of ways. I told her if you add a little olive oil to the kale it’s easier to slide into the trash can.
Actually, the baked kale chips weren’t bad. But the thing with kale is it doesn’t taste like much of anything to me.
Organic yard and garden folks are perhaps the most optimistic of all.
They will put down truckloads of corn gluten meal in their lawns every year to hold back dandelions and crabgrass.
I tried some on my lawn. But after months of applying it, I came out into the backyard and swear I could hear the dandelions and crabgrass laughing at the corn gluten meal as they grew larger and stronger than ever.
We try not to use much in the way of chemicals, but on the other hand, I’m not a big fan of plague and pestilence, which have largely been eradicated by antibiotic drugs and chemicals.
If you’ve had leaves on flowers and other plants eaten until they look like fine lace, you probably have experienced Japanese beetles. Some people who want to be environmentally friendly pick them off the leaves every day and drop them in a bag to kill them.
I’ve used the little bags with a chemical attractant in them positioned in a couple of places in the yard that draw the Japanese beetles and they fall in the bags and die.
Problem is, I’ve read, the beetles have such a sense of smell that you end up drawing hundreds or thousands more of them to your yard from blocks around.
Nevertheless, it is kind of satisfying to dump out bags full of the little pests that have been decimating the hollyhocks and other plants.
But in the end, whatever approach we take, the bugs and the weeds will still be around long after humankind is gone. Until then it’s an ongoing battle with the pests. Something to ponder as you bite into yet another kale chip.
Tim Krohn can be contacted at tkrohn@mankatofreepress.com or 507-720-1300.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.