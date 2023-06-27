Gardening in the hot sun may seem like a chore to some, but to those who come to Garden EngAGEment, it’s something to look forward to.
Garden EngAGEment is a weekly summer event for people with dementia put on by Minnesota State University and the College of Allied Health. Individuals with dementia can come and see the garden, pick weeds and water plants.
The sessions take place 10-11 a.m. every Tuesday at the Living Earth Center Community Garden. It’s been going on all summer, with the last meeting scheduled for Aug. 8.
The hourlong get-together is more than just a chance to smell flowers. The participants attend just as much for the social aspect as they do for the plants.
“It gives them a space to be relaxed and feel welcome,” said Mal Murphy, the garden's manager. “And it’s not even really about gardening to some; it’s about connecting.”
After they’ve had their fill of looking at plants, the group usually migrates to the shade where they sit and do a group activity. First-time visitors Jim and Sue Brozik smiled ear to ear as they made balloon animals with the rest of the group.
“The balloon animals were so cute, they were so fun,” Sue said. “We have nine grandkids that would love to come and do this.”
Attendees talked with volunteers as they folded their balloons into swans and laughed as balloons popped from being too inflated.
Volunteers from all kinds of majors and programs at MSU come to help out those with dementia at the sessions. Some of the majors include nursing, health science, social work, aging studies, art and communication and media.
Though the volunteers are there to help those who need it, the experience is beneficial to them as well. Students need a certain number of clinical hours working with patients to graduate from their respective programs.
“It helps students feel more comfortable working with people with dementia and gives them experience with it,” said Sheen Chiou, MSU professor and Garden EngAGEment organizer.
The volunteers were trained to work with adults with dementia in May prior to Garden EngAGEment beginning. During the pandemic, they made books about some of the plants in the garden, and attendees can use the books to learn more about some of the plants.
Garden EngAGEment started in 2019 and had to take a break the last couple of years due to the pandemic, but the program is back to bringing people together as it was intended.
Aside from Garden EngAGEment’s weekly meetings, the garden is open to visitors all week at their convenience, after signing a liability waiver.
Any questions about Garden EngAGEment can be sent to hsinhuei.chiou@mnsu.edu or directed to 507-389-5840.
