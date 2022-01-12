NORTH MANKATO — Kwik Trip on Commerce Drive in North Mankato was closed Wednesday evening after a crew doing work near the store hit a natural gas line, causing a leak.
Jim Zwaschka, of the North Mankato Fire Department, said no one was injured. The leak was called in at 5:25 p.m. and fire crews and CenterPoint Energy crews were still on scene at 7:30 p.m. Zwaschka said CenterPoint estimated Kwik Trip would be able to reopen at about 9:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.