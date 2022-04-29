LE CENTER — The cause of a Feb. 26 house explosion in rural Le Center that killed a woman has been determined.
Sheriff Brett Mason said the state fire marshal determined there was a crack in the underground line going from the LP tank to the house, allowing gas to leak into the soil and then into the basement of the home.
Kailey Mach, 20, was house-sitting and caring for a family’s dogs.
A 911 call reported the explosion and ensuing fire occurred around 11:25 p.m. at the residence in Lexington Township, about six miles northeast of Le Center. The residents of the home were out of the area.
Mach was a 2019 graduate of Tri-City United High School and was voted Kolacky Days Miss Congeniality for 2018-19, the New Prague Times reported. She was awarded a scholarship to attend Augsburg University, a private college in Minneapolis.
