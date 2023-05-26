LAKE CRYSTAL — The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is working with the City of Lake Crystal and a gas station owner to stem a gasoline leak along Highway 60.
The leak was found at Collis C Store earlier this week, according to Darin Broton, director of external affairs with the MPCA.
An inspection reportedly determined gas entered groundwater under the gas station and the city's sanitary sewer system. Residents who notice a gas smell coming from any sewers should immediately contact the city's fire department, Broton stated.
The city also posted an alert on its Facebook page advising people to call 911 if they smell gasoline in their homes. The leak isn't believed to be a risk to human health at this time, the post stated.
