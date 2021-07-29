MANKATO — Drivers should expect lane closures and possible delays on Riverfront Drive due to a gas main project starting at 7 a.m. Friday.
A gas main installation at South Riverfront Drive and Liberty Street will require lane shifts between Warren Street and Liberty, and traffic delays are expected, although Riverfront will remain open.
Traffic controls will be removed for the weekend before returning on Monday, according to the city Public Works Department. The project is expected to be completed by mid-August, weather permitting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.