NEW ULM — A New Ulm gas station clerk allegedly told a lottery player she won $25 when she'd actually won $1,000. He then cashed the $1,000 ticket himself, charges say.
Dwayne Smith, 56, of New Ulm, was charged with felony state lottery fraud Thursday in Brown County District Court.
The buyer of a lottery ticket told police she took it to Smith for help Saturday after the self-service lottery machine at a New Ulm gas station told her to “see state lottery office.” Smith told her the ticket had won $25 and gave her $25, but the complainant thought it might be valued at more.
Surveillance video at the gas station shows Smith put the ticket in his pocket after giving the woman $25, according to a court complaint.
Surveillance video at a regional lottery office on Monday allegedly shows Smith redeeming a ticket for $1,000.
