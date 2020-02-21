MANKATO — A man who robbed a Mankato gas station in November was sentenced to three years in prison.
Daniel David Schultz, 25, implied he had a gun as he robbed the Casey's gas station on North Riverfront Drive on Nov. 15. He was charged after he was identified by two acquaintances who said they gave him a ride and did not realize his criminal intent.
Schultz pleaded guilty and was sentenced last week in Blue Earth County District Court. He received three years in prison and was ordered to pay $350 in restitution. With credit for 89 days already served and credit for good behavior, he could be released in November 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.