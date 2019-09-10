MANKATO — Gather in the GreenSeam, featuring events from Saturday through Oct. 26, aims to celebrate the harvest season.
Kicking off the first week’s events on Saturday are the Farmamerica Fall Festival, Indian Island Winery’s Annual Grape Stomp & Vendor Show, Old Town Art Fair and the Mankato Farmers' Market.
Coming weeks feature Oktoberfest, The Mankato Beer Run 5K & .05K, artisan craft fairs and the Harvest Bowl football game where the Minnesota State University Mavericks take on Winona State at Blakeslee Stadium on Sept. 28.
Gather in the GreenSeam, in its third year, is presented by Blue Earth County Corn and Soybean Growers associations.
All activities, events and featured coupons to select events can be found at visitgreatermankato.com/gatherinthegreenseam/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.