GAYLORD — A vehicle "honking" parade is being organized to show support of community members whose lives have been deeply affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
Vehicles will leave at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday from a park near the city's baseball fields.
The parade is open to the public. Participants may bring supportive signs to wave during the parade during stops at the assisted living facility Oak Terrace Care Center, Immanuel Lutheran School and Sibley East Elementary School. Businesses also will be honored along the route that includes Lincoln Avenue, Third Street, Court Street, Fifth Street and Main Street.
For more information, call 507-202-0921.
