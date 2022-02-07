WINTHROP — A Gaylord man was injured in a two-vehicle accident Monday morning a few miles north of Winthrop.

Dale Allen Kroells, 71, was driving a 2002 GMC Savana west on 256th Street in Sibley County at 6:12 a.m. when the van and a northbound 2018 Honda CR-V crashed at the intersection with Highway 15, the State Patrol said.

Kroells was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital in Arlington, the patrol said.

The driver of the Honda, Brandon Zacary James Fitzpatrick, 43, of Winthrop, was not injured.

