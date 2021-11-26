GAYLORD — A senior living community in Gaylord will change management in 2022.
Monarch Healthcare Management announced this week plans to run the Gaylord facility next year. Oak Terrace has been managing the facility, which has 47 assisted living apartments, 18 memory care beds and 52 skilled nursing beds.
The new addition will bring Monarch’s portfolio to 14 assisted living and 32 skilled nursing facilities in Minnesota, including Oaklawn, Laurels Edge, Laurels Peak and Hillcrest. Closer to Gaylord, it has facilities in Redwood Falls and New Prague.
“With skilled nursing facilities in Redwood Falls and New Prague, the Gaylord location aligned perfectly along Hwy 19 for us to create a regional expansion,” stated Marc Halpert, COO at Monarch Healthcare Management, in a release.
Monarch and Oak Terrace met with staff and residents Tuesday to share details on the upcoming change. Oak Terrace will continue operating senior living communities in North Mankato, Le Sueur and Jordan.
Dan Strittmater, vice president of operations at Monarch Healthcare Management, stated the organization has been serving southern Minnesota for more than six years now. Expanding Monarch’s reach, he added, will help it serve and invest in more small communities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.