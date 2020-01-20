GREEN ISLE — A 41-year-old Gaylord woman was hospitalized following a Monday collision with a semi truck on Highway 5 near Green Isle.
Rebecca Brynetta Passon was traveling northeast on a snow-and-ice-covered Highway 5 when her 2007 Dodge Charger and a 2015 Freightliner tractor truck traveling southwest collided at 1:19 p.m., according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Passon, who was wearing a seat belt, was transported to Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Freightliner — Ricky Eugene Randall, 68, of New Ulm — was not injured.
