GREEN ISLE — A 41-year-old Gaylord woman was hospitalized following a Monday collision with a semi truck on Highway 5 near Green Isle.

Rebecca Brynetta Passon was traveling northeast on a snow-and-ice-covered Highway 5 when her 2007 Dodge Charger and a 2015 Freightliner tractor truck traveling southwest collided at 1:19 p.m., according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Passon, who was wearing a seat belt, was transported to Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Freightliner — Ricky Eugene Randall, 68, of New Ulm — was not injured.

