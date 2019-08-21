MANKATO — Low-income Blue Earth County residents who have
UCare insurance can now earn a GED diploma for free.
Free GED testing and support is now available to adults who receive MinnesotaCare and Medical Assistance through UCare.
The nonprofit insurance provider is piloting a free program in Blue Earth and three other Minnesota counties.
“Education is a key determinant of success and health,” Julia Joseph- Di Caprio, Ucare senior vice president and chief medical officer, said in a statement. “Through this GED pilot, we hope to propel our members’ employment and health prospects.”
Ucare is sponsoring 117 spots in GEDWorks — an online study program provided by the GED Testing Service.
Participants have access to practice tests and other study tools in English or Spanish. They also are paired with an adviser. The adviser provides moral support and shepherds them through the process of studying for and signing up to take GED tests, said Danielle Wilson, communications manager for the GED testing service.
Participants must go to a certified testing center to take the tests in person. The $30 cost for each of the four tests is paid by Ucare.
Eligible participants cannot already have a high school diploma and must either be 19 years old or older, or be 17 or 18 and obtain a waiver.
More than 2,500 adult residents of Blue Earth County do not have a high school or GED diploma, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau estimate. That’s nearly 6 percent of the county’s adult population.
The recently launched pilot will continue through the end of 2020.
“At the end of the pilot we’ll asses its effectiveness and then determine if we’ll expand to other counties,” said Wendy Wicks, a communications representative for UCare.
Go to ged.com/ucare for more information and an application.
