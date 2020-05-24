Jim Compart knows his family’s farm is exceptional.
The 58-year-old has worked with his two brothers, son and nephew (along with their mother and respective wives) for years at Compart Family Farms, where the family raises and sells about 70,000 hogs a year to food processors. The Nicollet-area farm also has its own pork products label, which it sells from Maine to California.
But not even Compart could have imagined how financially disastrous the COVID-19 pandemic is to the pork industry.
Within the first week of COVID-19 restrictions in March, hog prices went down by 35%. The Compart Family Farms label sales went down by about 85%.
The restaurant industry largely closed its doors, killing off the demand for a majority of pork products. And with meatpacking plants stopping and starting up production, farmers are lucky to sell hogs for two-thirds of the price they normally would.
“We’ve been through a lot of hardship with disease and various things, but this is probably as devastating as I’ve ever seen,” Compart said. “Who knows the severity of this?”
The issue for Minnesota’s 3,500 hog farmers comes down to a bottleneck in the supply chain.
When restaurants shuttered in March, it took out about 90% of the demand for pork products. Grocery stores stepped up to receive more pork, but consumers haven’t yet shifted toward buying up that stock.
“Now there’s an overabundance of bacon and pork-bellies,” said Jamie Pfuhl, executive director of the Minnesota Grocers Association.
Food processors still bought hogs by the thousands, but virus outbreaks forced plants such as Smithfield in Sioux Falls, S.D. and JBS in Worthington to shut down. That meant there was no need to buy hogs for slaughter and processing.
Pork producing is a timely business. Hogs are slaughtered and sent to market in a matter of a few days. If a hog grows to more than 350 pounds, it becomes too big to run through processing equipment, meaning no one will buy it. And hogs that don’t sell simply take up space meant for piglets that are already born and waiting to grow.
That’s causing farmers across the state to euthanize hogs, up to 200,000 a week.
“There’s just nowhere to go,” Minnesota Farm Bureau President Kevin Paap said. “You can’t put pigs out to pasture.”
Paap noted livestock farmers across the state are facing similar logistical concerns, from beef production to turkey processing.
But pigs are in a unique situation since pork production is typically done quickly.
“I think a lot of people don’t realize that fresh pork they’re eating is walking 96 hours beforehand,” he said.
State economists estimate about 45% of hogs didn’t go to market during the last two weeks of April and the first week of May, which is the most recent available data they have.
It’s unclear just how much of an economic impact that loss will bring to farmers, but a recent University of Minnesota Extension Office estimate showed that if farmers are experiencing the same amount of unemployment as the rest of the nation — about 15%— it would mean a loss of $660 million in economic activity in Minnesota communities.
“There’s lots of uncertainty out there right now and we don’t necessarily know, at least two weeks ago, what was going to happen,” said Joleen Hadrich, an associate professor and extension economist with the U of M.
Hadrich said the U of M is upfront that the estimate is an assumption based on the national unemployment rate, but she said it was important to characterize just how much of an impact farmers have to the state’s economy.
“Even with these obstacles, our farmers are going out and doing their job every day to make sure there is food in our food supply,” she said.
By the same token, if farmers are forced to shut down, it will have dire long-term consequences for the state.
Things are looking up somewhat for hog farmers, however. Many processing plants are still running, and even large-scale shuttered operations such as Smithfield’s Sioux Falls plant are tentatively starting back up. Those operations are attempting to follow health and safety guidelines to protect workers from contracting COVID-19, but operations are still moving slower than normal.
That’s little comfort to farmers like Compart who are waiting for the market to get better.
Compart is luckier than most farmers, since his operation deals in hog breeding and other aspects of pork production.
Compart Family Farms has yet to euthanize any hogs, but Compart said he and his family are on the edge of doing so if the pork production logjam doesn’t ease up soon.
“We’ve been lucky so far,” he said. “We haven’t had to get rid of our stock, but there are so many farmers that are suffering right now.”
Hog prices, like many agricultural products, have been low in recent years. That has forced Compart and other pork producers to work with lower-than-average price margins. Recent bouts of swine flu have wreaked havoc on the industry as well.
COVID-19 simply compounds that economic damage, according to Compart.
“With what’s happened in two months, it’s probably going to take a generation to rebuild,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.