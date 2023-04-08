HENDERSON — Maverick Botkin was pretty sure he was "right on top of it" as he looked at his dad William's phone at the Ney Nature Center Saturday.
But dad, after zooming in the screen, told his 9-year-old they were still 65 feet away from the bunny basket of goodies they were looking for at the center near Henderson.
They were among about 40 families that are spending part of the Easter weekend “Geocaching for Bunny Baskets.”
Maverick and his dad had walked a few hundred yards on the trail, finding a longitude and latitude point that would give them the general area of where their basket was hidden.
After heading in several different directions in an opening in the woods, looking behind and up in trees, Maverick centered on the area showing where his basket should be. Dad spotted the plastic-wrapped basket of candy and goodies tucked into a pile of brush, as Maverick walked past it.
After a little guiding, Maverick spotted it too and pulled the basket out to look at his find.
But as they walked back to their vehicle, Maverick had other things on his mind.
"Where do you think the Easter Bunny will hide my basket tomorrow?" he asked.
William Botkin said he and his family come to the Ney Center often. "I walk out here with my dogs. It's a great place for bird watching. It's a nice place to have here," said the Le Sueur resident.
While they've done some geocaching in Le Sueur, this was the first time they did it at Ney. "There are a couple of hundred people in the area who are into (geocaching)."
Julia Hopper, administrative assistant at Ney, said they've been doing the Easter weekend event for a few years. People register and indicate how deep they want to travel into the center and whether they want their basket easy to see or completely hidden.
"Then, before they come out, we send them their GPS coordinates and they head out."
The center saw an increase in usage during the pandemic and has stayed busy since. Over the winter they had more than 400 equipment rentals, including snowshoes and skis. "This year was the first time we rented kicksleds, which were popular."
The sleds are similar to a dog-sled, with one person sitting and the other either in back kicking off to push it or in front pulling it.
And countless others come to the center to walk or bring their own cross-country skis or snowshoes.
"We have groomed trails and we did some programs and winter camps," Hopper said.
The center is having a new event this year on Arbor Day, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22, called Tree Jamboree. They will have The Teddy Bear Band for kids, plant tress, do maple syruping and have other free events.
While people were doing the geocaching throughout the day, some other kids were taking part in the naturalist program.
Naturalist Liz Sheppard was leading kids and parents out on the prairie collecting various seeds, which Sheppard would identify and talk about.
"We have lots of programs throughout the year depending on what's happening at different times. We have a mushroom event, wildflower walk, plant identification, apple cider making in the fall."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.