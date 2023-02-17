NEW ULM — Novice genealogists may be surprised to discover their ancestors who lived in Bohemia centuries ago spoke German, not a Czech dialect, as their primary language.
A local society based in New Ulm stands ready to help researchers find out more about those subjects of the vast Habsburg Austrian Empire. The German-Bohemian Heritage Society recently announced its expanded library and resource center on the third floor of an arts and culture center at 410 N. Minnesota St.
Starting this week, the center will open its doors from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays on the first and third Saturday of each month.
“We’ve got three rooms right next to each at The Grand,” said board member Patrick Eckstein, of New Ulm.
There are no admission or research assistance fees for people who want access to the center’s collection of books, pamphlets, periodicals, maps, photos, and family and local histories as well as its library of audio and videotapes relating to German-Bohemian history and culture.
A nonprofit, the society was organized in November 1984 to promote German-Bohemian culture and heritage. Its members were instrumental in the 1991 installation of a monument honoring New Ulm’s German-Bohemian heritage.
Since then, the society’s numbers have increased.
“We’ve grown into an organization that’s much more national, even international,” Eckstein said.
He’s recently noticed an increased local interest in the society. Its Feb. 11 open house proved to be a popular event.
“The center was full of people,” Eckstein said.
The society’s president, Wade Olsen, spoke to guests about the society’s mission and resources as well as opportunities for German-Bohemians to tour their homeland.
“It’s a beautiful place with a layered history,” Olsen said.
During the open house, members showed off displays and reading materials as well as newly enhanced options for online research.
“Gary Wilcheck has been getting everything, like data, organized and he’s been working to make information more retrievable,” Eckstein said.
Members also come from towns that, like New Ulm, have a high percentage of residents with German heritage.
North Mankatoan Bill Fasnacht’s ancestors emigrated from what is now called the Czech Republic to the Marysburg area during the 1850-1870s
“I started going there (the center) to do family research,” said Fasnacht, who has been a member of the society for about eight years.
“Gotta write it down for the next generation or it’s forgotten,” he said.
Fasnacht is volunteering Saturday to be on hand to assist the center’s visitors.
“We want to be there to help them if they encounter bumps in the road,” Olsen said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.