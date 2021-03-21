Trademark disputes are generally a tedious dissection of intellectual property laws.
But leave it to drinking games, Germans, hammers, nails and a tree stump to bring passion and interest to the trademark legal practice.
Schram Haus Brewery in Chaska began promoting a drinking game they called Hammer-Schlagen. If you’ve been to some Octoberfests, you may have played it.
A tree stump is placed on the ground with each person standing around it driving a big nail part way into the wood. Contestants take turns taking one swing of a hammer to drive a nail in farther. (There are a couple of ways to win, depending on your rules: Each person hits only their own nail, with the first one driving it all the way in winning; or each person swings at other people’s nails with the last person with a nail head above the surface winning.)
Some Germans, in the 1940s, looking for a new way to have some fun and another reason to drink from their steins, invented the game, which they called Hammerschlagen.
But the Chaska brewery’s use of the hyphenated Hammer-Schlagen, drew the attention, and a lawsuit, from Stillwater Based WRB Inc., which had trademarked the term 20 years ago. A federal judge this month ruled the trademark was still in effect and ordered the Chaska brewery to cease and desist from using it.
Inventing or building yard games has a rich tradition and can be done with a little creativity and a few cheap parts.
Bean bag toss, giant dominoes, ring toss, water balloon slingshots, giant Jenga, ladder golf ball toss, human foosball are all popular. If you spread out some washers, string, coat hooks, steel pipe, a grapefruit and old bicycle fender on a table, sit back and ponder a while, you’ll likely come up with a yard game you can make out of it.
And what do all the games have in common? Before long someone will turn them into drinking games.
College students tend to excel at this. During the pandemic, they got even more creative. Students around the country were playing debate-themed drinking games during the presidential campaign.
The rules were as varied as the drinks they sipped or chugged.
Some kids found that not thinking the rules through ahead of time led to a lot of drinking. One version required a drink every time Biden or Trump didn’t answer a question, lost track of what they were saying, hurled an insult or interrupted the moderator or other candidate.
The students ran out of booze 15 minutes into the two-hour debate.
While many drinking games involve a benign activity in the relative safety of sitting in a living room or basement, humans — OK, men — have an imprudent propensity to decide a dangerous pastime can only be made better by making it a drinking game.
Hammerschlagen, which generally feature heavy mallets and large nails, has the some risks.
But the pinnacle of an unholy union goes to some pubs that have begun featuring hatchet-throwing ranges. A beer in one hand, hatchet in the other whirled past the side of your head.
Who do these places buy insurance from?
