I suspect that even those who claim to hate winter get a little giddy at the first real snow.
The white coating we woke up to last week brightened the drab landscape of late fall, clung to bowed branches of the little tamarack trees in the back yard and made a lacy pattern on the almost frozen pond.
People shovel well in the early winter. There's still a bit of a pleasure in peeling a thin layer of snow off the driveway and sidewalk, getting down to clear pavement and concrete, all the edges neatly squared off with the shovel.
We know that will change later, when just a couple of passes with the blower or shovel will suffice, leaving a narrow, deep path down the drive, the sides of your car scraping the walls of snow if you get too far one way or the other. The vaunted Minnesota work ethic only goes so far. There are times to take pride in work well done, and then there are times to call it good enough and get back inside for coffee.
Despite our protests about the brutality of winter, a part of us loves a truly horrendous winter storm or miserable season.
One of the very first things everyone who's moved here in the past 28 years learned is that we had a Halloween blizzard!
It happened three decades ago, but we can give new arrivals a vivid, detailed blow-by-blow recounting of it.
When those new arrivals look unimpressed with our story, we look for other longtime residents who are as happy as we are to retell the tale.
The first taste of winter gives us all a chance to mentally prepare for the barrage of warnings, shock, awe and hype we will be hearing from the weather forecasters and reporters.
"A panhandle hook is headed our way, followed by a polar vortex and possible snowmaggedon," we'll be told.
We're not sure what any of that means, but it's sufficiently ominous to make us sock away more food, buy a backup generator and call friends to reminisce about how bad the weather was back in the days when we got The Halloween Blizzard.
There are also weather bombs, bomb cyclones, snow eaters, chinooks, arctic blasts graupel snowflakes, bombogenesis, squall lines, clippers and thundersnows to worry about.
We'll also get the national media to visit when the winter storms get stirred up. The reporters will stand on the side of a windswept highway, holding their North Face coat hood on with one hand to keep the wind from whipping it off, telling viewers it's snowing and blowing a lot in the Midwest.
A lot of people have stopped consuming national news because it calms them to avoid the onslaught of depressing information about our political and social divides. Avoiding the weather coverage might bring even more stress relief.
Winter gives me plenty of time to get back to indoor hobbies or find some new ones. It gives me a few months to make a plan for next summer to do all the things I was going to get done this past summer but didn't. Sitting by a fire, listening to music and imagining how I'll get the house painted and replace a couple of old windows next year is a lot more rewarding than actually painting the house and doing windows.
But I know I might start to miss the weather hyperbole if I stop listening to it on the TV and radio. Hearing about pending dangers is addictive.
But if I need a fix for the addiction, I can always pull out some old photos of the drifts by my house during The Halloween Blizzard.
Tim Krohn can be contacted at tkrohn@mankatofreepress.com or 507-344-6383.
