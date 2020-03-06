First and foremost, my apologies to the 15 or so people waiting behind me at the driver's license office as the clerk helped me for a very long time.
It wasn't supposed to go down the way it did.
I had studied up. I completed the online pre-application; I gathered all my documents, triple checking them carefully against the A, B, and C lists; I strategically picked a time when fewer people would be in line.
But all my attempts to make the Real ID process go real smooth were for nothing.
For some time now I'd been reading about the long wait and extensive requirements to get a federally acceptable ID for domestic plane travel. My passport is current, so I didn't need to get my Real ID right when they became available. Thought I'd wait out the mad rush. A friend shared his nightmare experience of being turned away because his documents didn't pass muster. I wanted to be prepared.
I marked late February on my calendar to start the process so I would have the card before my driver's license expired in July. I started to hunt for required materials and a few back-ups. You almost need more documents for the Real ID than you do to buy a house. By the time I found my non-laminated Social Security card, driver's license, passport, birth certificate, utility bill with my name on it and a tax statement, I'd spent over an hour and filled a folder.
I carefully placed the folder into a backpack, ready for my trip up the hill to the Blue Earth County Government Center. I was greeted near the door by a friendly employee who told me the system was down and she didn't know when it would be back up.
"Arghhhhhhh," I silently groaned. I'd made the trip for nothing. I wasn't going to wait for who knows how long.
But she helpfully offered to look over my documents to make certain I'd be set for my return visit.
She examined everything and flagged the property tax document as unacceptable because it was a proposed tax statement, not an actual one. So I could use last year's actual statement — as long as the stubs were still attached.
And the utility bill couldn't be used instead because my last name didn't match my husband's. Apparently not having the same last name as your husband means you don't want to acknowledge you married the clown, so you have to bring in your marriage certificate to prove that you admit to your mistake.
That night I subbed in last year's property statement — with stub still attached — into the folder. Now I was ready.
The next day I called ahead to make sure the system was up and that the line was fairly short. Then I trekked up the hill again with my documents, waited for the five people ahead of me to be helped and, bingo, I was next.
Quickly relieved that my documents were deemed acceptable by the clerk, I thought I was sailing through the process. I passed the eye test, and I didn't blink, grimace or chew gum when the camera snapped my mugshot.
After I signed the paperwork, the clerk paused and intently studied her computer screen. Then she gave me the bad news. I had picked the wrong category when I filled out the online pre-application. I'd chosen the ID category instead of the license category.
The choice had been confusing. I wanted a driver's license and an ID, which is what the Real ID is supposed to be. There was no third choice that offered that combo. After clicking on license renewal a couple of times, I'd backtracked and picked ID instead and it seemed to go fine.
I'd guessed wrong, but luckily the wonderful clerk flagged the mistake. The fix, however, wasn't quick. She wrestled with the computer, trying to override my mistake. No go. She walked me back over to the camera to redo the driver's license photo, but the system balked. After 20 more minutes of fighting with the computer and redoing the entire application, she got it to go through. My hero.
I paid, turned around and faced a serpentine line of people that now zig-zagged to the door. And I was real relieved no one seemed to know my ID as I sheepishly headed out the door.
Kathy Vos is news editor and can be reached at kvos@mankatofreepress.com.
