Voters in the Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop School District approved an operating tax levy increase Tuesday night {span}with 1,325 votes for to 719 votes against with 17 of 20 precincts reporting as of 10:30 p.m.{/span}
The district asked voters to increase the operating tax levy from $302 per student to $1,406 per student.
The new levy will generate an additional $750,000 a year for the next decade. The increase in local tax dollars is needed, district officials said, to maintain programs and get the district out of statutory operating debt.
The request came after the district made budget cuts that included closing its school in Fairfax. Students were redistributed to the district’s two remaining schools.
The levy will increase taxes on a $100,000 home by $200 a year. Agricultural property is not taxed, except for the homestead.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.