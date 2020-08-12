The Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop School District operating levy passed with 1,369 votes in favor and 825 against.
The levy will increase from $302 per student to $1,406 per student for the next 10 years. Taxes on a $100,000 home will increase by around $200 a year.
The funds will help the district maintain staffing and programs and get out of statutory operating debt.
“We are eternally grateful to our community for this affirmation of our needs,” Supt. Jeff Horton said in a statement. “We look forward to engaging the community through the upcoming strategic planning process, which will inform the school district about its direction into the future.”
