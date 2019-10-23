MANKATO — For more than three decades, the Blue Earth County Historical Society has brought un-scary “ghosts” to life to give people a fun way to learn about area history during the Halloween season.
This year’s “Ghosts From the Past — Believe it or Not” on Friday and Saturday will focus on some of the more unique historical stories from the area, which may have uncertain details.
“There will be six different skits. The stories all have a little believe it or not twist,” said Danelle Erickson, operations manager.
The event loosely ties in with the History Center’s current exhibit called “Believe It or Not.” The exhibit, with a nod to the 100th anniversary of Ripley’s Believe It or Not, has an array of oddities the society has collected over the years. The exhibit runs through Dec. 21.
The skits include an area murder in which the suspect was caught in a very coincidental way. Another tells the story of 600 pounds of butter stolen from a Lake Crystal creamery in the 1890s. The skits are based on events from the 1870s to the 1950s.
For historical society staff, getting all the full and accurate details on a historical event or item in their possession is often not possible, with the skits reflecting that.
“The stories are as true as the papers and recollections tell us. If someone exaggerated or not, we’ll never know. It’s up to the viewer to decide how much to believe,” Erickson said.
The event, from 6-8 p.m. at the History Center, features hourlong tours that start every 15 minutes, with the last tour starting at 8 p.m. Tickets can be reserved. Erickson said tickets also can be purchased at the door but said certain time slots often sell out in advance.
Jessica Potter, executive director of the society, said the Ghosts from the Past event started in the 1980s. “First they were out at Williams Nature Center, but the weather and bugs got to be too much.”
The event moved to the historic Hubbard House for several years and was then held at various historic homes or buildings. When the History Center was expanded several years ago, it provided an opportunity to occasionally host the event in-house.
“It’s a lot of fun. One of the things we stress is that it’s family friendly. There’s lots of scary things this time of year, but this isn’t scary. It’s a living history event.”
Rather than frightening costumes, actors at the event dress as historic figures from local history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.