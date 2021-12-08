NORTH MANKATO — Over five years working at the Committee Against Domestic Abuse Mankato shelter, Tatum Roberts has learned children are resilient.
But when kids have endured or witnessed domestic abuse and live with the trauma it entails, she knows their ability to cope relies on a whole community's support.
For the seventh consecutive year, she has organized the Great Mankato Toy Drive, which occurs the rest of the week with a finale and musical performance Saturday at NaKato Bar & Grill in North Mankato. Music by Poor Lemuel, Just Mirlyn and Bee Balm Fields begins at 7 p.m.
Donors can bring toys or money to NaKato throughout the week and give them to any staffers, Roberts said. CADA asks to avoid donations of toys violent in nature, such as toy guns or swords.
Based in Mankato but operating in nine counties, CADA is a nonprofit providing safety and support each year to 2,000 to 3,000 victims of domestic and sexual violence. The local shelter houses about a dozen people along with their children, Roberts said.
Donations have been dampened by the pandemic, she said, but in years past hundreds of toys and about $1,000 have been given.
CADA's Amazon wish list also allows donors to deliver items straight to the nonprofit. Money can be given at cadamn.org.
"I just get to see how much they thrive when they see that they're valued and seen within their community," Roberts said of the children she meets. "Kids are resilient when they are in households and communities where they feel cared about ... where their safety matters."
All donations go to CADA and the Child and Family Advocacy Center of South Central Minnesota.
