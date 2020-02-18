MANKATO — A Mankato business man is giving another $100,000 to East High School.
Chad Surprenant was recognized Tuesday as the Mankato School Board accepted the gift to his alma mater.
Details have yet to be decided, but the funds will be used for an alumni engagement initiative, Surprenant and Supt. Paul Peterson said.
Surprenant said he was inspired to expand upon plans to establish an Alumni Wall of Distinction at the school in the fall. He'd like to create an alumni gathering space to welcome alumni back to the school for events. He hopes it will galvanize more alumni to give financial gifts to the school.
It is the second time Chad Surprenant, along with his wife Tara, have gifted $100,000 to East High School. In 2017 they gave $90,000 to athletic programs and $10,000 to the art department.
The gifts are among the largest ever given to the school district.
A 1988 graduate of East High School, Surprenant is chief strategy officer at ISG. He recently retired as president and CEO of the Mankato-based architecture, engineering, environmental and planning firm that was co-founded by his father. The firm provides engineering consulting services to Mankato Area Public Schools.
Surprenant also is part owner of the Mankato MoonDogs baseball team.
The couple have three children — two are students at East and one is a recent graduate.
"I appreciate the education that Mankato Area Public Schools has provided," Surprenant told the School Board Tuesday. "I recognize that it's not perfect. I also realize that we can't get better without doing something special."
School Board Chairman Darren Wacker thanked the Surprenants for their gift.
"We will be good stewards of your generosity and trying to figure out the best means to utilize this money," Wacker said.
