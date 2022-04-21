The Free Press
A new gigabit broadband internet service is coming to Mankato, North Mankato and Eagle Lake.
Fidium Fiber, part of Consolidated Communications, will be available some time this year for more than 10,000 homes in the region.
The service has speeds 10 times faster than the national average, according to Consolidated.
“Fidium marks an important new service that will transform the way people live, work and learn from home,” Kari Juni, vice president of customer service, said in a statement.
“High-speed, reliable internet is a major economic driver for communities,” North Mankato Mayor Mark Dehen said in a statement. “I’m very pleased North Mankato residents and businesses will have the option for gigabit, fiber internet service.
“The last few years have taught us just how important the internet is to our community,” Mankato Mayor Najwa Massad said in a statement. “This important technology can help reduce barriers, increase accessibility, benefit education, further build community connections and contribute to the economy.”
The cost is $70 per month for gig service that includes Wi-Fi equipment and installation, with no required bundles, no data caps and no contract.
To sign up to know when service is available, visit FidiumFiber.com/Expansion.
