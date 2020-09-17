RAPIDAN — Authorities are warning the public about an unknown man who approached a child in Rapidan Wednesday.
A 12-year-old girl said a man stopped his car as she walked on Rapidan Avenue near Blue Earth County Road 9 around 7:45 a.m. The man reportedly asked the girl if she was going to the Rapidan Dam Store and then said, “Come on.” The man left when the girl walked back to her house.
The girl described the man as skinny, white, 35 to 45 years old with blond hair, a beard and green eyes. He was in an older small, dark-blue four-door car.
The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office is investigating and has increased patrols in the area, according to a news release.
Anyone who might have information is asked to call 507-304-4863.
