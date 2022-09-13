MADISON LAKE — A Madison Lake girl received life-threatening injuries after a dump truck and the SUV she was driving collided Monday afternoon.
Gabriela Hebl, 16, was flown from the scene by air ambulance, the State Patrol said.
Aaron Kisor, 33, was driving a dump truck east on Highway 14 attempting to turn northbound onto County Road 17, while Hebl was driving west on Highway 14 in a Nissan Murano when the truck hit the SUV, the patrol said.
Kisor was not injured.
The crash happened at 4:43 p.m. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts and no alcohol was involved.
