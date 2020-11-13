MANKATO — These girls wanted to spread a bit of winter warmth to little ones and found a way to do just that.
A Girl Scout troop from St. Clair donated blankets on Friday afternoon for children being transported in Mayo Clinic ambulances just in time for winter.
Troop Leader Sarah Mills said she and the girls decided to use troop funds to buy supplies from Joann Fabrics to make about 30 blankets.
Mills said they got the idea from another Girl Scout troop leader who had done something similar. An additional 20 blankets were donated by St. Clair residents.
“We wanted to donate to kids that were either in the hospital, in the cancer unit or anything they need blankets for — medical emergencies or surgeries or anything like that,” she said.
When Mills reached out to Mayo Clinic about donating, Mayo Clinic Paramedic Kristofer Keltgen had an idea of how they could be used, especially with the recent wintry weather.
“We tossed around some ideas about where we could best utilize them,” Keltgen said. “It seemed like the ambulance was the ideal place. We generally keep blankets or teddy bears on hand for just this sort of situation. We were running low as recently as last week, so the timing was perfect.”
The Girl Scouts used a crotchet hook to turn the fabric into tie blankets, which involves connecting two separate pieces of fabric together.
“We had to cut and measure them, and we also had to tie them all together,” said Girl Scout Hannah Brekke, of St. Clair. “You tie the edges of two different pieces of fabric so they stay together.”
Sarah Milll's daughter Ashley said this is her second year as a Girl Scout, and it was the first time they had done a project like this.
“We just wanted to help kids so they’re not cold when they’re in the ambulance,” she said.
Keltgen said the blankets will be put to good use when children are being transported from their home to the emergency room or between hospitals to keep them warm.
“It’s very nice to be able to make that community connection from a group like the Girl Scouts really helping us help the community,” he said. “It gives them something that they can take pride in and know that they’ve done something helpful.”
