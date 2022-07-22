MANKATO — Law enforcement officials found the body of an 8-year-old girl Friday morning who died in an apparent drowning Thursday night while swimming in the Minnesota River at Sibley Park.
The girl was identified as Willow Bense of Janesville. Her body was found at 8:40 a.m. about 5,000 feet from where she was last seen swimming, said Capt. Paul Barta of the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office during a news conference Friday.
Barta said everything they know at this point is consistent with an accidental drowning. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the official cause of death.
The girl's family, with four children, was swimming in the river near a sandbar at about 6 p.m. at the park. Witnesses reported two of the children, including the 8-year-old girl, began struggling in deep water.
Barta said that the kids were initially wearing life jackets, but as they spent more time on the sandbar, they took them off.
The kids eventually went back in and ended up in deep water.
Barta said the kids' mother, Kelly Neilsen, attempted to help the children but was swept away by the water.
A bystander was able to help an 11-year-old out of the water but was not able to rescue the girl.
Neilsen and the rescued child did not require medical attention.
A boat from the Cleveland Fire Department located the girl's body, Barta said. Law enforcement officials had 11 boats assisting with efforts.
Barta encouraged anyone using waterways to wear life jackets.
"Rivers are dangerous. They're unpredictable," he said. "You need to be extremely cautious."
Along with Cleveland, personnel from the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, the Mankato Department of Public Safety, the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Natural Resources and the Madison Lake Fire Department continued search efforts on the river late Thursday night and into Friday morning, including an air search.
