MANKATO – Gislason & Hunter and Title Resources have moved to their new offices in the Eide Bailly Center at 111 South Second Street in Mankato.
Offices for Gislason & Hunter and Title Resources are on the fifth floor. Closings for Title Resources will take place on the first floor.
Finishing touches are being put on the new office tower on the corner of Main and Second streets, with Eide Bailly expected to move in soon.
