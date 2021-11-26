MANKATO — Give to the Max Day brought in a record-breaking $34.3 million for causes around Minnesota, including strong showings for Mankato area nonprofits.
Much of the funding came through on Give to the Max Day itself, Nov. 18, although GiveMN's early giving campaigns started at the beginning of the month. Nonprofits can also continue to raise funds through GiveMN's platform.
The day's highlights included one Mankato nonprofit placing up high on the regional leaderboard for most funds raised and another area organization earning a $500 bonus prize.
Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society, or BENCHS, raised the fourth most funds out of all organizations participating in Minnesota's southeast region, according to GiveMN's tallies. The nonprofit annually brings in strong donation numbers on and around Give to the Max Day thanks to a dedicated group of donors.
“We have a small core of donors who agree to match donations," said treasurer Kathy Mork. "That’s been successful for us for the last seven or eight years."
BENCHS recently raised about $70,000 between donations through GiveMN's site and contributions sent straight to the nonprofit. It has a goal to get up to $75,000.
The nonprofit keeps active on social media, alerting and updating supporters about the campaign. Donors then know this is BENCHS' most important time of year for bringing in donations, especially when the COVID-19 pandemic makes organizing other fundraising events more challenging.
GiveMN has a filter on its site for causes particularly impacted by the pandemic. Many have had to cancel or scale down annual fundraising events.
Mork described this year's Give to the Max Day donation drive as the nonprofit's most successful yet. Donations continue to roll in, bringing BENCHS close to the $75,000 goal.
Other area organizations on the fundraising leaderboard this year were Mending Spirits Animal Rescue, Miracle League of North Mankato, Living Earth Center and Camp Sweet Life Adventures.
Another organization, Farmamerica, earned one of the $500 bonus prizes awarded every 15 minutes on Give to the Max Day. The prize was triggered by a donation made between 4:15 and 4:30 p.m.
The $34.3 million raised on Give to the Max Day broke last year's record of $30.4 million. GiveMN also announced it broke a record for most causes receiving donations, a total of 6,457.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.