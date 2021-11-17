MANKATO — Local nonprofits are looking ahead to one of their biggest fundraising days of the year Thursday.
Thousands of charitable causes across Minnesota will take part in GiveMN’s 13th Give to the Max Day, which rallies donations online for nonprofits. The event’s early giving period began Nov. 1, but donations on Thursday can be multiplied through various prize drawings throughout the day.
For the Miracle League of North Mankato, early giving has the nonprofit about one-third of the way toward its goal already.
It’s the first year the nonprofit is doing Give to the Max Day fundraising. Development Director Amy Jordan, familiar with Give to the Max Day from her previous work, said she hopes Thursday helps the Miracle League meet its $2,500 goal.
“We can’t do the work we do without donors and the community backing and supporting our organization,” she said. “It really means a lot to have the opportunity to raise funds so we can give back to the community and are able to serve the wonderful and amazing athletes we work with through our organization.”
Miracle League will be one of the dozens of area nonprofits using Give to the Max Day to bring in donations. Some have larger annual fundraisers, while others point to Give to the Max Day as their biggest chance to raise money for programming.
GiveMN broke its fundraising records in each of the last five years, with last year’s event raising the bar to more than $30 million raised statewide through Give to the Max. The funding was especially timely, as nonprofits were grappling with the worst stretch of the COVID-19 pandemic so far.
This year’s donation levels should again outpace pre-pandemic amounts, said Jake Blumberg, GiveMN’s executive director.
“I think the floor, particularly for digital giving, has risen likely permanently beyond pre-pandemic levels,” he said. “lt’s just very hard to predict where the ceiling is.”
With natural disasters, he added, donations for relief efforts usually spike before dropping off. The pandemic, in contrast, is like a much longer-lasting natural disaster.
With nonprofits impacted by inflation on top of the pandemic, Blumberg said he hopes people in a position to give this year keep in mind nonprofits still need extra help.
“We’re asking donors to give more because resilience requires resources,” he said.
Donors can support their local nonprofits any time before or after Thursday. The difference on Thursday is random donations will be awarded an extra $500 every 15 minutes, an extra $1,000 every hour, and an extra $10,000 at the end of the day — courtesy of the Bush Foundation.
“It’s like a fun game of giving bingo,” Blumberg said.
Mankato nonprofits won bonus funds in past years. GiveMN has also been awarding $500 golden ticket awards on top of randomly drawn donations each day in November leading up to Thursday.
For more information, check out givemn.org.
